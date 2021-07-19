Wall Street open lower as worries grow about coronavirus spread

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, echoing losses overseas, as investors become more worried about a resurgence in global infections of COVID-19.

The benchmark S&P 500 was down 1.2% in the early going Monday, and Treasury yields moved lower as investors moved money into U.S. government bonds.

European markets were taking bigger losses of between 2% and 3%.

Crude prices fell 3% after major oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. Indonesia has become a new epicenter for the pandemic as outbreaks worsen across Southeast Asia.

Many nations have been hit with the more rapidly transmitted delta variant.