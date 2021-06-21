Wall Street open higher, led by gains in banks and industrials

Source: Reuters

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, getting the week off to a positive start after the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly decline since February.

The benchmark index was up 0.3% in the first few minutes of trading Monday.

Banks and industrial companies were doing the best, while several big technology companies were falling.

That helped pull the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite down 0.4%. Investors will be keeping an eye on more data coming out on inflation this week, as well as earnings from Nike and FedEx.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.48%.