Wall Street open higher; Citi, Wells Fargo lead gains for banks

Source: Reuters

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as several big companies reported results that were better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 was up 0.5%. Several banks were rising after turning in strong quarterly earnings reports. Wells Fargo and Citigroup both rose.

American Airlines jumped 6% after forecasting better results than the market was expecting.

Investors were also keeping a close eye on the latest inflation report, which showed that wholesale prices rose 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%.

European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed lower.