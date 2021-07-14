MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street open higher; Citi, Wells Fargo lead gains for banks

Investors were also keeping a close eye on the latest inflation report, which showed that wholesale prices rose 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%.

Associated Press
July 14, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as several big companies reported results that were better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 was up 0.5%. Several banks were rising after turning in strong quarterly earnings reports. Wells Fargo and Citigroup both rose.

American Airlines jumped 6% after forecasting better results than the market was expecting.

Investors were also keeping a close eye on the latest inflation report, which showed that wholesale prices rose 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%.

European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed lower.

Close
 
Associated Press
Tags: #Business #International Markets #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Jul 14, 2021 07:50 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.