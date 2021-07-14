Wall Street open higher; Citi, Wells Fargo lead gains for banks
Investors were also keeping a close eye on the latest inflation report, which showed that wholesale prices rose 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%.
July 14, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as several big companies reported results that were better than analysts were expecting.
The S&P 500 was up 0.5%. Several banks were rising after turning in strong quarterly earnings reports. Wells Fargo and Citigroup both rose.
American Airlines jumped 6% after forecasting better results than the market was expecting.
European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed lower.