MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street open a bit higher ahead of earnings, inflation data

Technology stocks were doing better than the rest of the market, and that helped send the Nasdaq up 0.3%.

Associated Press
October 12, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders wait for more data on inflation and corporate earnings this week.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, as was the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Technology stocks were doing better than the rest of the market, and that helped send the Nasdaq up 0.3%.

Chipmaker Nvidia added 1.3% and Salesforce.com rose 1.7%. U.S. crude oil prices were holding near $80 a barrel.

European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets also closed mostly lower.

Close
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.61%.
Associated Press
Tags: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Oct 12, 2021 07:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.