Wall Street near flat after First Republic news, awaiting Fed

Reuters
May 02, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday as investors took in the weekend auction of First Republic Bank (FRC.N) and braced for this week's expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

The KBW regional banking index (.KRX) dropped 2.7%, while shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), which won the auction of failed lender First Republic, rose 2.1%.

JPMorgan will pay the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp $10.6 billion to take control of most of the regional bank's assets.

Investors have been on edge about the banking system's health following the collapse of two other regional banks in March.