172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-muted-with-eyes-on-stimulus-5995131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street muted with eyes on stimulus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.13 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 28,270.66.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on October 21 as investors watched for signs that Washington could be close to agreeing on the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.13 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 28,270.66.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.21 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,439.91, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.90 points, or 0.12 percent, to 11,530.39 at the opening bell.

Close
 
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.