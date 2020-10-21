Wall Street muted with eyes on stimulus

Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on October 21 as investors watched for signs that Washington could be close to agreeing on the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.13 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 28,270.66.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.21 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,439.91, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.90 points, or 0.12 percent, to 11,530.39 at the opening bell.