Wall Street muted at open as focus turns to Fed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.2 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 32798.84.

March 15, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
Wall Street's main indexes were subdued on Monday after logging their best week in six, as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's meeting this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 3942.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.6 points, or 0.03 percent, to 13323.472 at the opening bell.

 
TAGS: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Mar 15, 2021 07:22 pm

