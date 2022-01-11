MARKET NEWS

English
Wall Street muted at open ahead of Jerome Powell testimony

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.02 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 36,058.85.

Reuters
January 11, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST
Representative image


 Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony that may offer fresh insight on policy tightening and the central bank's plans to tackle inflation.


The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.02%, at 4,669.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.57 points, or 0.16%, to 14,919.26 at the opening bell.

Tags: #Dow Jones industrial average #Jerome Powell Testimony #Wall Street
first published: Jan 11, 2022 08:17 pm

