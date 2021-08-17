MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street lower as retail sales post steep drop in July

A report showed Americans cut back their spending last month far more than expected as a surge in COVID-19 cases kept people away from stores.

Associated Press
August 17, 2021 / 07:42 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Stocks are dropping on Wall Street early Tuesday amid turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about a weaker economic outlook in China.

The S&P 500 lost 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%.

A report showed Americans cut back their spending last month far more than expected as a surge in COVID-19 cases kept people away from stores.

Home Depot shares plunged on weak quarterly earnings.

Investors watched rapid developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country with unexpected speed and thousands of people tried to flee. Markets in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo also retreated.
Associated Press
Tags: #Business #International Markets #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Aug 17, 2021 07:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.