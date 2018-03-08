App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 08, 2018 07:41 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street losses deepen as trade war fears mount

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 182.57 points, or 0.73 percent, to 24,701.55, the S&P 500 lost 9.67 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,718.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,379.09.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Wall Street's three main indexes fell on Wednesday as investors worried that US President Donald Trump would deliver on his threat to impose steep import tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and cause a trade war after a key advisor resigned.

Investors also took the resignation, announced late Tuesday, of free trade supporter Gary Cohn from his position as Trump's top economic advisor as a sign of conflict within the White House, adding to the uncertainties over trade.

"Investors who were worried about a trade war before the resignation are even more worried now that a voice for free trade has left the White House," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis, Missouri.

Cohn, the architect of a tax overhaul passed in December, was seen as a stabilizing force within the Trump administration. His departure is seen strengthening the hands of those advocating a protectionist agenda.

related news

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters the White House was on track to announce tariffs by the end of this week.

But markets trimmed losses after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who favors tariffs, said in a television interview he was not a candidate to replace Cohn.

Cohn's exit made some investors less confident the administration would be able to continue to implement its pro-business agenda, said Christopher.

"Investors tend to exaggerate political risks and underestimate fundamental risks. We'd always put the economy first. The economy looks solid to us," he said.

On top of the steel tariffs, Trump also told China to develop a plan to reduce its trade imbalance with the United States by a billion dollars.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 182.57 points, or 0.73 percent, to 24,701.55, the S&P 500 lost 9.67 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,718.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,379.09.

In contrast, the Russell 2000 index , which tracks U.S. small-cap stocks, was up 0.5 percent as more domestically focused companies are seen as having less exposure if foreign governments retaliate by slapping tariffs on U.S. exports.

The S&P energy sector was the biggest percentage decliner of the S&P's 11 sectors with a 1.4 percent drop, weighed down by a 2.3 percent drop in oil prices from data showing a rise in US inventories and output. [O/R]

Investors were also disappointed by Exxon's decision not to announce a share repurchase plan, sending it down 3.2 percent.

Shares of US manufacturers Boeing , down 1 percent and Caterpillar , down almost 2 percent, were hit by worries about higher input costs as well as potential export trade barriers.

Discount store operator Dollar Tree was down 15.4 percent after reporting disappointing holiday quarter results, while off-price retailer Ross Stores fell 5 percent after its full-year profit forecast came in largely below expectations.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.66-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 128 new highs and 18 new lows.

tags #International Markets

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC