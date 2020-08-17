Wall Street kicks off big retail earnings week on high note

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.03 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 27,970.05.
Reuters
US stocks opened higher on Monday with the S&P 500 inching closer to a record high as retailers prepared to wind down a better-than-feared quarterly earnings season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.03 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 27,970.05.The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.01 points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,380.86, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.94 points, or 0.58 percent, to 11,083.25 at the opening bell.
