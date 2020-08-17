Wall Street kicks off big retail earnings week on high note

US stocks opened higher on Monday with the S&P 500 inching closer to a record high as retailers prepared to wind down a better-than-feared quarterly earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.03 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 27,970.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.01 points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,380.86, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.94 points, or 0.58 percent, to 11,083.25 at the opening bell.