Wall Street jumps with rosy outlooks from companies

Reuters
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

In a sign of potential further strength, the S&P 500 also closed above its 50-day moving average for the first time since March 6, before the onset of the bank crisis, and the CBoe volatility index (.VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, ended at its lowest level since March 8.

U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with all three major indexes ending up at least 1% as upbeat outlooks from Micron Technology and other companies eased some worries about the health of the economy.

Micron (MU.O) shares shot up 7.2%, boosting the Nasdaq and S&P 500, and leading gains in the PHLX semiconductor index (.SOX), which closed 3.3% higher.

The memory chip maker late Tuesday forecast a drop in third-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street expectations, while it gave a rosy outlook for 2025 with artificial intelligence boosting sales.