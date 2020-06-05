App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street jumps on surprise fall in unemployment rate

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 554.98 points, or 2.11 percent, at the open to 26,836.80.

Reuters

US stocks jumped at the open on Friday after a closely watched report showed a surprise drop in the U.S. unemployment rate, lending weight to hopes of a faster economic rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 554.98 points, or 2.11 percent, at the open to 26,836.80.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 51.49 points, or 1.65 percent, at 3,163.84, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 87.73 points, or 0.91 percent, to 9,703.54 at the opening bell.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:25 pm

