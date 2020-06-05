Wall Street jumps on surprise fall in unemployment rate

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 554.98 points, or 2.11 percent, at the open to 26,836.80.
Reuters
US stocks jumped at the open on Friday after a closely watched report showed a surprise drop in the U.S. unemployment rate, lending weight to hopes of a faster economic rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 51.49 points, or 1.65 percent, at 3,163.84, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 87.73 points, or 0.91 percent, to 9,703.54 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:25 pm