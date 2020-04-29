Wall Street jumps on hopes of potential coronavirus drug

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 388.82 points, or 1.61 percent, at the open to 24,490.37.
U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences gave an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment, while upbeat earnings reports from Boeing and Google-parent Alphabet added to the sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 388.82 points, or 1.61 percent, at the open to 24,490.37.
The S&P 500 was up 59.47 points, or 2.08 percent, at 2,922.86. The Nasdaq Composite gained 194.97 points, or 2.27 percent, to 8,802.70 at the opening bell.
