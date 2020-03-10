Wall Street jumps at the open on stimulus hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 601.98 points, or 2.52 percent, at the open to 24,453.00 and the S&P 500 opened higher by 66.92 points, or 2.44 percent, at 2,813.48.
US stock indexes opened more than 2 percent higher on Tuesday as hopes of coordinated policy easing to avert a global recession calmed investor nerves a day after the biggest market rout since the financial crisis.
The Nasdaq Composite gained 269.09 points, or 3.38 percent, to 8,219.76 at the opening bell.
First Published on Mar 10, 2020 07:25 pm