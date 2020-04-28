Wall Street jumps at open on upbeat corporate earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223.39 points, or 0.93 percent, at the open to 24,357.17.
US stock markets jumped at the open on Tuesday on another round of upbeat quarterly earnings reports, even as investors braced for a likely slide in consumer confidence data later in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223.39 points, or 0.93 percent, at the open to 24,357.17.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 31.48 points, or 1.09 percent, at 2,909.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 95.52 points, also 1.09 percent, to 8,825.69 at the opening bell.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on Apr 28, 2020 07:30 pm