Wall Street jumps at open on stimulus hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158.93 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 27,940.63.
Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labour market was cooling.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158.93 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 27,940.63.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.87 points, or 0.68 percent, at 3,385.87, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 124.49 points, or 1.11 percent, to 11,291.99 at the opening bell.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 07:17 pm