Wall Street jumps at open on stimulus hopes

Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labour market was cooling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158.93 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 27,940.63.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.87 points, or 0.68 percent, at 3,385.87, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 124.49 points, or 1.11 percent, to 11,291.99 at the opening bell.