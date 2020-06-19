Wall Street jumps at open on hopes of economic rebound

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday with the Nasdaq inching closer to a new record as investors bet on a quick bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, shrugging off rising new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 99.08 points, or 1.00 percent, to 10,042.13 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.00 points, or 0.51 percent, at the open to 26,213.10. The S&P 500 opened higher by 24.95 points, or 0.80 percent, at 3,140.29.