you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street jumps at open on hopes of economic rebound

The Nasdaq Composite gained 99.08 points, or 1.00 percent, to 10,042.13 at the opening bell.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday with the Nasdaq inching closer to a new record as investors bet on a quick bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, shrugging off rising new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.00 points, or 0.51 percent, at the open to 26,213.10. The S&P 500 opened higher by 24.95 points, or 0.80 percent, at 3,140.29.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

