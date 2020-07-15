Wall Street jumps at open on Goldman's profit beat, vaccine hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 367.22 points, or 1.38 percent, at the open to 27,009.81.
Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs delivered a strong quarterly profit, while promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of an economic recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 367.22 points, or 1.38 percent, at the open to 27,009.81.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 28.46 points, or 0.89 percent, at 3,225.98, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 88.14 points, or 0.84 percent, to 10,576.72 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 07:30 pm