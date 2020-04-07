Wall Street jumps at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 857.45 points, or 3.78 percent, at the open to 23,537.44.
US stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in US hot spots raised hopes that sweeping lockdown measures were working.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 857.45 points, or 3.78 percent, at the open to 23,537.44.The S&P 500 opened higher by 74.97 points, or 2.81 percent, at 2,738.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 216.75 points, or 2.74 percent, to 8,129.99 at the opening bell.
