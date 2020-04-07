App
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street jumps at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 857.45 points, or 3.78 percent, at the open to 23,537.44.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in US hot spots raised hopes that sweeping lockdown measures were working.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 857.45 points, or 3.78 percent, at the open to 23,537.44.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 74.97 points, or 2.81 percent, at 2,738.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 216.75 points, or 2.74 percent, to 8,129.99 at the opening bell.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

