App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street jumps at open as jobless claims raise hopes of more stimulus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.83 points, or 1.26 percent, at the open to 21,468.38.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, building on a two-day rally, as investors bet on more stimulus measures after the US jobless claims surged past 3 million last week, underscoring the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.83 points, or 1.26 percent, at the open to 21,468.38.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 25.73 points, or 1.04 percent, at 2,501.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 77.91 points, or 1.06 percent, to 7,462.21 at the opening bell.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 07:52 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.