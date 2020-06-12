App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 07:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street jumps at open after previous session's rout

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 531.25 points, or 2.11 percent, at the open to 25,659.42.

Reuters

US stocks opened sharply higher on Thursday, a day after their biggest one-day dive in about three months on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 68.94 points, or 2.30 percent, at 3,071.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 223.14 points, or 2.35 percent, to 9,715.87 at the opening bell.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 07:21 pm

