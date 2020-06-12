Wall Street jumps at open after previous session's rout

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 531.25 points, or 2.11 percent, at the open to 25,659.42.
Reuters
US stocks opened sharply higher on Thursday, a day after their biggest one-day dive in about three months on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 531.25 points, or 2.11 percent, at the open to 25,659.42.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 68.94 points, or 2.30 percent, at 3,071.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 223.14 points, or 2.35 percent, to 9,715.87 at the opening bell.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 07:21 pm