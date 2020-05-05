Wall Street jumps as oil recovers, coronavirus-lockdown eases

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209.12 points, or 0.88 percent, at the open to 23,958.88.
Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive economic activity.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209.12 points, or 0.88 percent, at the open to 23,958.88.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.14 points, or 0.92 percent, at 2,868.88. The Nasdaq Composite gained 98.94 points, or 1.14 percent, to 8,809.66 at the opening bell.
First Published on May 5, 2020 07:25 pm