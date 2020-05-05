App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street jumps as oil recovers, coronavirus-lockdown eases

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209.12 points, or 0.88 percent, at the open to 23,958.88.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive economic activity.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.14 points, or 0.92 percent, at 2,868.88. The Nasdaq Composite gained 98.94 points, or 1.14 percent, to 8,809.66 at the opening bell.

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:25 pm

