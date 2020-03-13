Wall Street jumps after worst day since 1987

The Nasdaq Composite gained 408.59 points, or 5.67 percent, to 7,610.39 at the opening bell.
US stock markets opened sharply higher on March 13 after their worst daily selloff in more than three decades as investors hoped more fiscal easing would head off a global recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 773.20 points, or 3.65 percent, at the open to 21,973.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 89.35 points, or 3.60 percent, at 2,569.99.The Nasdaq Composite gained 408.59 points, or 5.67 percent, to 7,610.39 at the opening bell.
First Published on Mar 13, 2020 07:23 pm