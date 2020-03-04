App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street jumps after Biden's Super Tuesday surge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 466.27 points, or 1.80 percent, at the open to 26,383.68.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks jumped more than 2 percent moments after the open on Wednesday as investors cheered Joe Biden's surprise lead in the Democratic primaries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 466.27 points, or 1.80 percent, at the open to 26,383.68.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 42.38 points, or 1.41 percent, at 3,045.75. The Nasdaq Composite gained 150.01 points, or 1.73 percent, to 8,834.10.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

