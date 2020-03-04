Wall Street jumps after Biden's Super Tuesday surge

US stocks jumped more than 2 percent moments after the open on Wednesday as investors cheered Joe Biden's surprise lead in the Democratic primaries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 466.27 points, or 1.80 percent, at the open to 26,383.68.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 42.38 points, or 1.41 percent, at 3,045.75. The Nasdaq Composite gained 150.01 points, or 1.73 percent, to 8,834.10.