Wall Street inches up on recovery hopes despite jump in coronavirus cases

US stocks inched higher at the open on Wednesday as investors weighed early signs of an economic rebound against fears of another lockdown with surging coronavirus cases across the country.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.88 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 25,950.06.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.75 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,153.07, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 65.46 points, or 0.63 percent, to 10,409.35 at the opening bell.