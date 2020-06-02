Wall Street inches higher at open on recovery optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 107.50 points, or 0.42 percent, at the open to 25,582.52.
Reuters
US stocks opened higher on Tuesday as optimism around reopening businesses overshadowed fears of more disruptions from protests in the country over the death of a black man while in police custody.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 107.50 points, or 0.42 percent, at the open to 25,582.52.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.05 points, or 0.30 percent, at 3,064.78, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 14.48 points, or 0.15 percent, to 9,566.53 at the opening bell.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 07:30 pm