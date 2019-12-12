App
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 10:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street hits records on hopes tariffs will be dropped

The movement was seen after US President Donald Trump tweeted that a trade deal with China was "very close".

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
US stock indexes jumped to new highs on December 12, and Treasury yields rose, after President Donald Trump tweeted that a trade deal with China was "very close" and on a report that US trade negotiators had offered to cancel a fresh round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrials and the Nasdaq opened lower then reversed after Trump's statement, which comes just before tariffs are due to go into effect on December 15. The indexes had slipped from record levels two weeks ago.

The Wall Street Journal reported US negotiators have offered to slash existing tariffs by as much as half on roughly $360 billion of Chinese-made goods, supporting the bounce.

** The S&P 500 briefly rose more than one percent to hit a record intraday high of 3,176.28 and was last up 0.87 percent.

** MSCI's all-country world index, tracking shares in 49 countries climbed to 551.84 points to surpass the previous record of 550.63 points set in Jan 2018.

** The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose to a four-week high and was last at 1.8974 percent, up from 1.79 percent late on December 11.

** The US dollar index was up about 0.3 percent

 

 

 

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 10:20 pm

