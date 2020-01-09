Wall Street hits record high on trade optimism, FAANG rally

The biggest boost to the main indexes were the FAANG group of stocks - Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc - after bullish brokerage comments.
US stock indexes hit record highs at the open on January 9 after the United States and Iran pulled back from new military action, while firming optimism about a US-China trade deal added to the upbeat mood.The biggest boost to the main indexes were the FAANG group of stocks - Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc - after bullish brokerage comments.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.88 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 28,851.97. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.98 points, or 0.40%, at 3,266.03. The Nasdaq Composite gained 73.03 points, or 0.80%, to 9,202.27 at the opening bell.
STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 08:30 pm