Wall Street hits record high on trade optimism, FAANG rally

US stock indexes hit record highs at the open on January 9 after the United States and Iran pulled back from new military action, while firming optimism about a US-China trade deal added to the upbeat mood.



STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

The biggest boost to the main indexes were the FAANG group of stocks - Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc - after bullish brokerage comments.