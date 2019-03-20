App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street gives up gains on news of troubled trade talks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.72 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,887.38, the S&P 500 lost 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,832.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 7,723.95.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The benchmark S&P 500 index ended little changed on Tuesday as investor optimism regarding the Federal Reserve's expected affirmation of its dovish policy stance was offset by reports of fault lines emerging in ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Financial stocks weighed on all three major U.S. stock indexes, which gave up early gains following a Bloomberg report that China is pushing back against American demands in trade talks.

The blue-chip Dow snapped a four-day winning streak, while the Nasdaq limped back into positive territory just before the closing bell.

"Trade fear has reared its head again with Trump administration concerns (that) China is walking back some of the pledges they've made in negotiations so far," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Alliance in Charlotte, NC.

related news

Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama, agreed.

"China seems to be balking on some of the terms of the trade negotiations," Hellwig said. "And to me it sounds like there may be nervousness ahead of the Fed announcement."

As the Fed convened its two-day policy meeting, investors expected little change in its measured approach to interest rate hikes.

Its summary of economic projections - or "dot plot" - due for release on Wednesday, will be closely scrutinized for clues regarding the extent of the central bank's patience.

But some analysts question whether the dot plot deserves this level of scrutiny.

"The dot plot is consistently higher than where rates turned out to be, so the credibility hasn't been that good," Hellwig said. "But it gives insight was to what the members of the FOMC are thinking."

A report from the U.S. Commerce Department showed a smaller-than-expected increase in factory orders, the latest in a string of underwhelming economic data that has supported the Fed's more accommodative stance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.72 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,887.38, the S&P 500 lost 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,832.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 7,723.95.

Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, eight closed in the red, with utilities and financials registering the biggest percentage drops.

Ford Motor Co shares rose 1.5 percent after the automaker announced it would boost U.S. production of its high-profit SUVs.

Online food delivery platform Grubhub Inc dropped 8.4 percent after Keybanc warned of diminished customer spending and user retention.

Nvidia Corp ended the session up 4.0 percent on news that the company has partnered with Softbank Group Corp and LG Uplus Corp to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan and South Korea later this year.

The chipmaker provided the biggest boost to the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index, which has jumped by nearly 22 percent so far this year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.28-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.26-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 41 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 68 new highs and 36 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.33 billion shares, compared with the 7.56 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 07:15 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Apple Updates The iMac Range With New Intel Processors and Radeon Pro ...

IPL 2019: WATCH | Royals are Going to be Pretty Strong - Warne

All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of Gen ...

Rupee Falls by 19 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Remember, One Family's Desire for Power Cost Nation Greatly: PM Modi's ...

Scott Dawson Interview – The Revival’s Next Opponents, Favourite W ...

Silvery Space Shield: Scientists Have Found a Way To Fight Super-bugs ...

Germany Initiates Move at EU to List Masood Azhar as Global Terrorist

Holi 2019: India Celebrates Festival of Colours; See Pictures

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid negative global cu ...

Motilal Oswal initiates Torrent Power with 'buy', says best play in pr ...

Top buy-sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba and Mitessh Thak ...

Rupee opens lower at 69.04 a dollar, FOMC in focus

KCR’s talk of a 'new party' is actually aimed at dispelling rumours ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Spring 2019 officially kicks off and Google is celebrating that with a ...

Delhi Crime: Director Richie Mehta on his vision to create a project t ...

DGCA reviewing airfare hike on specific routes; advises airlines to in ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Holi, Ranveer Singh, and the one person on the planet who wasn't impre ...

Sacred Games Season 2: Netflix teases fans about Saif Ali Khan and Naw ...

Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Kartik Aryaan turn he ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma to MS Dhoni's betterhalf S ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.