Wall Street gives up early gains as weak earnings weigh

US stocks gave up early gains on Wednesday, as a spate of disappointing earnings reports offset strong gains in Apple and Boeing, while investors assessed the economic impact of a fast-spreading coronavirus.

At 10:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 32.17 points, or 0.11%, at 28,755.02, the S&P 500 was down 1.79 points, or 0.05%, at 3,274.45.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 13.41 points, or 0.14%, at 9,256.27.