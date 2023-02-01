 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street gains over 1% after encouraging inflation data with Fed next

Reuters
Feb 01, 2023 / 05:55 AM IST

Major U.S. stock indexes closed over 1% higher on Tuesday as labor cost data encouraged investors about the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to taming inflation a day ahead of the central bank's critical policy decision.

Investors also digested a full plate of earnings reports. Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) rose following their respective results, while Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) and McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) ended weaker after their results.

The S&P 500 tallied its first January increase since 2019, gaining 6.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 10.7% for the month - its biggest January percentage rise since 2001.

U.S. labor costs increased at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed, Labor Department data showed. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday is expected to hike the Fed funds rate by 25 basis points, following a 2022 in which the Fed aggressively boosted rates to control soaring inflation.