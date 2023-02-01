English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Wall Street gains over 1% after encouraging inflation data with Fed next

    Investors also digested a full plate of earnings reports. Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) rose following their respective results, while Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) and McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) ended weaker after their results.

    Reuters
    February 01, 2023 / 05:55 AM IST

    Major U.S. stock indexes closed over 1% higher on Tuesday as labor cost data encouraged investors about the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to taming inflation a day ahead of the central bank's critical policy decision.

    Investors also digested a full plate of earnings reports. Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) rose following their respective results, while Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) and McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) ended weaker after their results.

    The S&P 500 tallied its first January increase since 2019, gaining 6.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 10.7% for the month - its biggest January percentage rise since 2001.

    U.S. labor costs increased at their slowest pace in a year in the fourth quarter as wage growth slowed, Labor Department data showed. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday is expected to hike the Fed funds rate by 25 basis points, following a 2022 in which the Fed aggressively boosted rates to control soaring inflation.