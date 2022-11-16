 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street gains on inflation data, but rocky on geopolitics

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

Wall Street's main indices gained on Tuesday, shaking off an unconfirmed report of Russian missiles crossing into Poland that sparked volatility, as investors seized on softer-than-expected inflation data that raised hopes of a pullback in rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Equities were boosted by Tuesday's inflation report that showed producer prices rising 8 percent in the 12 months through October against an estimated 8.3 percent rise.

The gains built on a rally that was kicked off late last week by a cooler-than-expected report on consumer prices.

"The market has been driven by the inflation number that came out a little bit lower than expected and confirmed last week's number to some degree that we may have rounded the corner on inflation," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The market was "a little bit more volatile this afternoon as news stories came out about the Russian missile landing in Poland," Tuz said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.22 points, or 0.17 percent, to 33,592.92, the S&P 500 gained 34.48 points, or 0.87 percent, to 3,991.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.19 points, or 1.45 percent, to 11,358.41.