Wall Street gains on hopes worst for US labor market over

US stock markets climbed higher at the open on Thursday as jobless claims declined for a third straight week, raising hopes that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the labor market might be over.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.27 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 23,543.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.11 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,810.42, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 33.46 points, or 0.39 percent, to 8,528.84 at the opening bell.