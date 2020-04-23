App
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street gains on hopes worst for US labor market over

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.27 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 23,543.09.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stock markets climbed higher at the open on Thursday as jobless claims declined for a third straight week, raising hopes that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the labor market might be over.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.27 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 23,543.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.11 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,810.42, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 33.46 points, or 0.39 percent, to 8,528.84 at the opening bell.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

