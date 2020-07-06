Wall Street gains on hopes of China-led recovery

US stocks rose at the open on Monday on hopes of a China-led recovery from an economic slump brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, with investors brushing aside a domestic surge in new cases of COVID-19 over the long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168.72 points, or 0.65 percent, at the open to 25,996.08.

While the S&P 500 opened higher by 25.28 points, or 0.81 percent, at 3,155.29.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 152.75 points, or 1.50 percent, to 10,360.38 at the opening bell, notching up another record high.