App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street gains on hopes of China-led recovery

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168.72 points, or 0.65 percent, at the open to 25,996.08.

Reuters

US stocks rose at the open on Monday on hopes of a China-led recovery from an economic slump brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, with investors brushing aside a domestic surge in new cases of COVID-19 over the long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168.72 points, or 0.65 percent, at the open to 25,996.08.

While the S&P 500 opened higher by 25.28 points, or 0.81 percent, at 3,155.29.

Close

The Nasdaq Composite gained 152.75 points, or 1.50 percent, to 10,360.38 at the opening bell, notching up another record high.

 
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.