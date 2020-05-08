App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street gains on easing US-China tensions, jobs report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.93 points, or 0.97 percent, at the open to 24,107.82.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks jumped at the open on Friday as an easing in US-China friction added to optimism from data showing the US economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.93 points, or 0.97 percent, at the open to 24,107.82.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.64 points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,908.83, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 77.23 points, or 0.86 percent, to 9,056.89 at the opening bell.

First Published on May 8, 2020 07:26 pm

#Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

