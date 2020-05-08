Wall Street gains on easing US-China tensions, jobs report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.93 points, or 0.97 percent, at the open to 24,107.82.
US stocks jumped at the open on Friday as an easing in US-China friction added to optimism from data showing the US economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.93 points, or 0.97 percent, at the open to 24,107.82.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.64 points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,908.83, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 77.23 points, or 0.86 percent, to 9,056.89 at the opening bell.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 8, 2020 07:26 pm