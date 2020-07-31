App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street gains on Big Tech boost; Apple, Facebook hit record high

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Friday, with Apple and Facebook hitting a record high as stunning quarterly reports from some of the biggest U.S. tech firms helped keep nagging pandemic nerves at bay.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 153.66 points, or 1.45 percent, to 10,741.47 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.68 points, or 0.36 percent, at the open to 26,409.33, while the S&P 500 opened higher by 24.23 points, or 0.75 percent, at 3,270.45.
