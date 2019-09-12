Wall Street gains, buoyed by trade optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.6 points, or 0.84%, to 27,136.03, the S&P 500 gained 21.34 points, or 0.72%, to 3,000.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 85.52 points, or 1.06%, to 8,169.68.
Wall Street was led higher by tariff-sensitive technology and industrial stocks on Wednesday after China extended an olive branch ahead of next month's trade negotiations with the United States.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.6 points, or 0.84%, to 27,136.03, the S&P 500 gained 21.34 points, or 0.72%, to 3,000.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 85.52 points, or 1.06%, to 8,169.68.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 07:45 am