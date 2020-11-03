Wall Street gains at open on Biden victory bets

Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on November 3 as investors bet on a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in one of the most divisive presidential races in US history.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213.64 points, or 0.79 percent, at the open to 27,138.69.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.01 points, or 0.79 percent, at 3,336.25, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 81.05 points, or 0.74 percent, to 11,038.66 at the opening bell.