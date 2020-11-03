172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-gains-at-open-on-biden-victory-bets-6061781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street gains at open on Biden victory bets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213.64 points, or 0.79 percent, at the open to 27,138.69.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on November 3 as investors bet on a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in one of the most divisive presidential races in US history.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.01 points, or 0.79 percent, at 3,336.25, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 81.05 points, or 0.74 percent, to 11,038.66 at the opening bell.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 08:28 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #US Election 2020 #World News

