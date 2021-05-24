MARKET NEWS

Wall Street gains at open as higher oil drives energy stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.0 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 34253.87. The S&P 500 rose 14.3 points, or 0.34 percent, at the open to 4170.16, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 86.2 points, or 0.64 percent, to 13557.212 at the opening bell.

Reuters
May 24, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while investors geared up for key inflation readings later this week.

first published: May 24, 2021 07:20 pm

