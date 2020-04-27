App
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street gains as US states set to reopen

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.88 points, or 0.38 percent, at the open to 23,866.15.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stock markets opened higher on Monday as more states prepared to ease the coronavirus-induced curbs and investors awaited quarterly earnings reports from marquee companies including Apple and Microsoft later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.88 points, or 0.38 percent, at the open to 23,866.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.91 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,854.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 83.46 points, or 0.97 percent, to 8,717.98 at the opening bell.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

