Wall Street gains as lower bond yields boost tech stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.7 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 34428.66. The S&P 500 rose 8.9 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 4205.94, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 60.4 points, or 0.44 percent, to 13721.543 at the opening bell.

Reuters
May 25, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in technology-related mega caps as inflation worries ebbed and US bond yields eased for the fourth straight day.

first published: May 25, 2021 07:31 pm

