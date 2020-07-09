Wall Street gains as investors cheer declining jobless claims

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.64 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 26,094.92.
US stocks opened higher on Thursday after data pointed to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims, with investors also weighing the risk of another business shutdown as US COVID-19 cases soared.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.23 points, or 0.20 percent, at 3,176.17, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 71.22 points, or 0.68 percent, to 10,563.72 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 07:36 pm