Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street gains as election hangs in balance

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.80 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 27,512.83.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on November 4 as the race for the White House went down to the wire, although investors remained worried about the prospect of a contested result.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 37.30 points, or 1.11 percent, at 3,406.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 283.20 points, or 2.54 percent, to 11,443.78 at the opening bell.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 09:09 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

