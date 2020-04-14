Wall Street gains as banks, J&J kick off earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 299.80 points, or 1.28 percent, at the open to 23,690.57.
US stock markets opened more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday as the quarterly earnings season kicked off with JPMorgan and Johnson & Johnson giving a first glimpse of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on corporate America.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 299.80 points, or 1.28 percent, at the open to 23,690.57.The S&P 500 opened higher by 43.47 points, or 1.57 percent, at 2,805.10, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 160.79 points, or 1.96 percent, to 8,353.21 at the opening bell.
First Published on Apr 14, 2020 07:30 pm