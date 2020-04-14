Wall Street gains as banks, J&J kick off earnings

US stock markets opened more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday as the quarterly earnings season kicked off with JPMorgan and Johnson & Johnson giving a first glimpse of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 299.80 points, or 1.28 percent, at the open to 23,690.57.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 43.47 points, or 1.57 percent, at 2,805.10, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 160.79 points, or 1.96 percent, to 8,353.21 at the opening bell.