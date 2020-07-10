App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street flat at open after record rise in US COVID-19 cases

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.74 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 25,690.35.

Reuters

US stocks opened flat on Friday on nerves over a record rise in coronavirus cases nationwide hurting Corporate America, while data indicating Gilead's antiviral drug showed improved clinical recovery in COVID-19 patients kept losses in check.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.42 points, or just 0.01 percent, at 3,152.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.84 points, or 0.02 percent, to 10,545.91 at the opening bell.

First Published on Jul 10, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

