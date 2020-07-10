Wall Street flat at open after record rise in US COVID-19 cases

US stocks opened flat on Friday on nerves over a record rise in coronavirus cases nationwide hurting Corporate America, while data indicating Gilead's antiviral drug showed improved clinical recovery in COVID-19 patients kept losses in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.74 points, or 0.06 percent, at the open to 25,690.35.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.42 points, or just 0.01 percent, at 3,152.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.84 points, or 0.02 percent, to 10,545.91 at the opening bell.