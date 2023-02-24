 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street finishes topsy-turvy day higher, S&P snaps losing run

Reuters
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:07 AM IST

Stock markets have been volatile this year, pulling back in February after a strong January as investors tried to figure out what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do with interest rates. Hawkish comments from policymakers have been interspersed with data pointing to a strong American economy.

Wall Street ended a topsy-turvy Thursday in positive territory, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-session losing streak, as investors grappled with how interest rate policy might affect the U.S. economy.

On Thursday, the Labor Department said the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, reflecting tight labor market conditions.

A separate report confirmed the economy grew solidly in the fourth quarter, though rising inventory levels were responsible for much of the increase.