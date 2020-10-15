172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-falls-on-stalling-economic-rebound-stimulus-impasse-5969111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street falls on stalling economic rebound, stimulus impasse

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 190.60 points, or 0.67 percent, at the open to 28,323.40.

Reuters

US stocks opened lower on October 15 as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a stalling economic recovery, a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 34.95 points, or 1.00 percent, at 3,453.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 208.85 points, or 1.77 percent, to 11,559.88 at the opening bell.

First Published on Oct 15, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

