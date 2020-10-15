Wall Street falls on stalling economic rebound, stimulus impasse

US stocks opened lower on October 15 as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a stalling economic recovery, a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 190.60 points, or 0.67 percent, at the open to 28,323.40.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 34.95 points, or 1.00 percent, at 3,453.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 208.85 points, or 1.77 percent, to 11,559.88 at the opening bell.