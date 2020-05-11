App
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street falls on fears of new infection wave

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.87 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 24,256.45.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks opened lower on Monday after last week's rally as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections with the reopening of several economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.87 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 24,256.45.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.34 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,915.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.41 points, or 0.73 percent, to 9,054.91 at the opening bell.

First Published on May 11, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

